William Randall Newman

Mr. Newman, age 87, passed on to his eternal home in heaven Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Randall was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Randall was born July 13, 1930 to James Russell Newman and Lorraine Davis Newman. He grew up in Lubbock and Farmersville, Texas, graduating from Farmersville High School in 1948. He attended David Lipscomb College, where he met the love of his life, Doris Bobo. Randall and Doris were married Jan. 29, 1954 after Randall’s discharge from the Marines earlier that month. They enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage. They made their home in Lebanon, where Randall worked several years at TRW Ross Gear, with WCOR radio, hosted the WCOR spelling bees during the late 1960s, served with the Chamber of Commerce during Lebanon’s sesquicentennial celebration and built his company, W.R. Newman and Associates Construction Co.

Randall was pre-deceased by his wife, Doris Bobo Newman, as well as his parents and brother, Jay (Helen) Newman, of Searcy, Arkansas; and sister, Ella Jean (Henry) Sprabeary, of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Randall and Doris were members of College Street Church of Christ for many years, where Randall served as a deacon and later as an elder. Randall also preached at both Adams Grove Church of Christ and the Alexandria Church of Christ. Most recently, Randall worshipped with the Maple Hill Church of Christ, where he also served as a deacon and teacher.

Randall is survived by his three children, Lori Newman (Mike) Walker, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jenny Lynn Newman (Chuck, deceased) Brewer, of Memphis, Randy (Lisa) Newman, of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Bret (Amy) Walker, of Smyrna, Georgia, Claire Walker (Clint) Wiley, of Nashville, Kyle (Kelly) Walker, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bonnie Brewer, of Memphis, Charles (Jen) Brewer, of Worcester, Massachusetts, Dr. John Newman, of Lebanon, Dr. Jim Newman, of Lebanon; and two great-grandchildren, Walker Wiley and James Walker.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

