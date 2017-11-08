Sharon Rene Ramsey Baltz

Ms. Baltz, age 53, of Lebanon, died Nov. 5, 2017.

A graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and cosmetology school, she was a hairdresser.

She is survived by two daughters, Jessica (Ben) Bryan, Paige Baltz; four grandchildren, Brantly, Molly and Lillian Bryan, Lyla Baltz; parents, Tommy and Faye Howard Ramsey; two sisters, Rhonda (Chip) Bonee, and their son, Brandon, Tammy (Danny) Howard, and their son, Bailey; and father of her children, Billy Baltz.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.