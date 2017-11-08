Mark Anthony Greer

Mark Greer passed away Nov. 7, 2017 at age 59.

Mr. Greer is survived by his daughters, Erica (Travis) Jones, Delanie Greer; grandchildren, Hayden Jones, Adrianna Jones, Bentley Jones, Emilia Chambers; siblings, Teresa Smith, Wesley (Pam) Neely, Pat (Joe) Newman, Raymond Neely; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Carrie Nell Bryant Greer Neely; brother, Charles Edward Greer Jr.; brother-in-law, Terry Smith; and nephew, Josh Smith.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

