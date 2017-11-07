Charles Stephen ‘Steve’ Shehane

Mr. Shehane, born Sept. 2, 1946, died Nov. 3, 2017

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Bogle Shehane; father, Isaac Turney Shehane; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Alice Stewart Shehane; his two pride and joys, his sons, Michael Shehane, of Knoxville, Jeffrey (Laura) Shehane, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; with their children, Steve's grandchildren, James and Emily. He also leaves behind his wonderful brothers, Richard (Vivian) Shehane, of Murfreesboro, Jerry (Kathy) Shehane, of Bethpage; nieces and nephews, Ashley Shehane, Chase Shehane, Patrick (Jane) Shehane, Lindsey (Jonathan) Christian; and their children, Jasmine, Gabriel, Lily and Daisy. Steve’s precious stepmother, Louise Shehane, of Watertown, has been a mother to him. Her children, grands and great-grands are his family, too. Both Steve's parents were blessed to be members of large families. Steve's many aunts, uncles, and cousins blessed his life with love and happy memories.

Steve (class of '64) and Alice (class of '65) were both proud graduates of Isaac Litton High School. Steve entered the United States Army Signal Corps as a private in 1967 and left as a captain in 1972. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1974. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and Turrentine Realty. He then spent 24 years in sales and management at Robert J. Young Co. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church, Hermitage Hills Baptist Church then Tulip Grove Baptist Church. He was a lover of Alice, his boys, his family, Game of Thrones, Star Trek, ESPN, the Big Orange and his Mercury Grand Marquis – his old people boat – not necessarily in that order. His love for his Savior guided his life and will guide him to glory, where we will see him again.

If you choose to make a charitable contribution in Steve’s memory, a cancer research organization would be appropriate.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.