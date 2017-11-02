Andre Marthel McMurray

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elnora Burford, Frank Fultz, James and Arselee McMurray; aunt, Frankie Watkins; and uncle, William Fultz.

Survivors include his mother, Joyce (James) Sullivan; father, Andre McMurray; children, Arcavius (Kimberly) McMurray, Ayauna (Mamadou) Cason-Kebe, Ayinde McMurray; brothers, Andre’ Daniels, Anthony Daniels, Ayinde McMurray; sister, Corinne Copeland; granddaughters, Amari Kebe, Adriana McMurray; companion, Tisha Alexander; aunts, Beverly (Roy) Salter, Anita (Dan) Martin, Fern (Sylvester) Graham, Sherill (Richard) Richardson; uncles: Don Wilkerson, Keith McMurray; and devoted friends, Kenneth Wayne, Brian Gaines, Rod Fuller, Wendell Palmer, Eric Harper and Ban Weir.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

