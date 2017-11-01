Raymond Leon Tomlinson

Mr. Tomlinson, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Thelma Tomlinson, and brother, Charles Tomlinson.

Mr. Tomlinson is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emma Jean Trice Tomlinson; sons, David (Tammy) Tomlinson, Mark (Lorie) Tomlinson; sister, Dorothy (Earl) Ashley; sister-in-law, Ann Tomlinson; grandchildren, Adam (Lori) Tomlinson, Aaron (Taylor) Tomlinson, Abbie (Dustin) Jordan, Morgan (Matt) Rotenberry, Blaike (Tazz) White, Trice Tomlinson; great-grandchildren, Paisley Tomlinson, Ryman Tomlinson, Ezra and Izzy Rotenberry, Ridley, Cooper and Hawkins White; and nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Mr. Tomlinson was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1958 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He was a retired Army veteran and a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. He was a retired contractor with Moore and Associates.

Pallbearers will be Adam, Aaron and Trice Tomlinson, Matt Rotenberry, Dustin Jordan, Tazz White, Glenn Edwards and Ricky Haskins. Honorary pallbearers will be the Middle Tennessee Region of Antique Automobile Club and Robbie Harp.

The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers, Kathy Cole, Melony Cason, Annette Johnson and Lisa Bell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Highland Heights Church of Christ building fund.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.