Mayford Cleatus Tipton Jr.

Mayford Tipton, better known as “Skeeter,” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 from his home in Lebanon at age 59. Born June 8, 1958 in Maryville and raised in Mt. Juliet, he was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Skeeter relocated to Lebanon, where he showcased his talents as a Harley Davidson master mechanic, specializing in custom motorcycle rebuilds. He will be remembered as a loving father, loyal friend, and a man of God. You could often find him playing his handcarved flute or reading his Bible. He was an active member of CMT/ABATE, which championed rider safety and public awareness.

He is preceded in rest by his mother, Hattie New, and father, Mayford Cleatus Tipton Sr.

Skeeter is survived by his children, Jessi Sturdivant, Cody Tipton, as well as his siblings, Shelia (David) Gibbs, John (Janet) Tipton, David Lynn (Donna) Tipton, James “Mike” (Tracy) Tipton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

