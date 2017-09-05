logo

Obituary

Robert Wayne ‘Bobby’ Ledford

Staff Reports • Today at 3:27 PM

The family of Mr. Ledford will be receiving friends Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. 

Bobby Ledford passed away Sept. 5, 2017 at age 70.     

Mr. Ledford was a carpenter and a farmer. He loved the Lord, the Bible and International Farm-All tractors. 

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Porter Ledford; children, Raymond (B.J.) Porter, Nancy Oliver, Kimberly (Kevin) Catron, Cheryl (Mike) Garrett; three brothers, David, Paul, Mark; and two sisters, Grace and Margaret. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Aleatha Ledford; and siblings, Helen, Ruby, Braden, Joe, Charles, Earl, James, Lillian and Betty. 

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.