Robert Wayne ‘Bobby’ Ledford

Bobby Ledford passed away Sept. 5, 2017 at age 70.

Mr. Ledford was a carpenter and a farmer. He loved the Lord, the Bible and International Farm-All tractors.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Porter Ledford; children, Raymond (B.J.) Porter, Nancy Oliver, Kimberly (Kevin) Catron, Cheryl (Mike) Garrett; three brothers, David, Paul, Mark; and two sisters, Grace and Margaret.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Aleatha Ledford; and siblings, Helen, Ruby, Braden, Joe, Charles, Earl, James, Lillian and Betty.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.