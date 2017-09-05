Kenneth Howard Lester

Kenneth Lester passed away Sept. 4, 2017 at age 58.

Mr. Lester was a cabinetmaker and a member of Crossroads Church. He loved traveling and antiquing.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Laura Lester; daughters, Aimee and Natalie Lester; mother, Doris Lester; siblings, Randy (Tonya) Lester, Janice Smith; nieces, Lacey Lester, Bailey Lester, Whitney Smith, Kelsey Smith, Alivia Smith; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lester.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.