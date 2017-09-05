logo

Kenneth Howard Lester

Today at 12:38 PM

The funeral service for Mr. Lester, conducted by Pastor Randy Cook, is Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. until the service at Crossroads. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Pete Johnson, Terry Shores, Robert Blatt, Gene Jones, Phil Tomlinson, Tim Stockton, Barry Bryan and Larry Odum.

Kenneth Lester passed away Sept. 4, 2017 at age 58.

Mr. Lester was a cabinetmaker and a member of Crossroads Church. He loved traveling and antiquing. 

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Laura Lester; daughters, Aimee and Natalie Lester; mother, Doris Lester; siblings, Randy (Tonya) Lester, Janice Smith; nieces, Lacey Lester, Bailey Lester, Whitney Smith, Kelsey Smith, Alivia Smith; and aunts, uncles and cousins. 

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lester. 

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.