George Van Buren Goodall

Mr. Goodall, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 31, 2017.

George was born July 29, 1926 on his grandfather’s farm, which was called Oakland. He was the son of the late Granville Van Buren and Mildred Elizabeth Williams Goodall. George was baptized at the Blue Hole on the family farm and was a longtime member of Green Hill Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He was an Army veteran of World War II and served in the 6th Ranger Battalion. George was the first president of the Civitan Club of Mt. Juliet. He retired from the Ford Glass Plant after 30 years of service and was a licensed funeral director for more than 50 years. George enjoyed riding motorcycles in his early years. He shared a great love for the Hackney family.

George was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Goodall, Billy Rhea Goodall; sister, Martha Wright; grandson, Anthony Goodall; and nephew, Phil Goodall.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Alfred Hackney Goodall; son, Mike (Donna) Goodall; grandchildren, Van (Kaci) Goodall, Whitney (Steven) Whitehouse; great-grandbabies, Will and Mary Anne Goodall, Tatum Whitehouse, Cash Whitehouse; sisters-in-law, Donna Rhea Hackney, Gladys Hackney, Allie B. Hackney; and several nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be Tim McKinney, Mark LaRocca, Jeff Rawls, Bobby Goodall, Jimmy Hall and Dylan LaRocca. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Hackney, Herman Coleman, Jackie Parrish, Bob Schaffer and retirees of Ford Glass Plant.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.

The family wants to extend a special thank you to Justin, Amy and Nicole at Life Care of Old Hickory for the care they gave to George.

