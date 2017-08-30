Robert F. Risner

Mr. Risner, age 78, of Murfreesboro, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017.

He was a native of Florence, Ala. and the son of the late Robert Ray and Mattie Louise Vinson Risner. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Risner.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat Risner; siblings, Donnie Risner, Dolly Mannozzi, Clay Risner, Barbara Jean Belcher, David Risner; several nieces; nephews; and other loving family and friends.

Mr. Risner attended the United Methodist Church and was owner of Risner Brothers, Inc.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Caris Hospice.

Cremation arrangements are by Woodfin Memorial Chapel.