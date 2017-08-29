Martha Jean Atchley

Mrs. Atchley, age 85, formerly of Lebanon and Smyrna, died Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2017 in Boalsburg, Pa.

Born Sept. 23, 1931 in Castalian Springs, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Mary Anthony Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Atchley, in 1999 and a brother, James Armstrong.

Martha Jean is survived by her sons, Anthony A. Atchley, and his wife, Mary, of Pine Grove Mills, Pa., Kenneth L. Atchley Jr., and his wife, Kattt, of Kensington, Calif.; granddaughters, Amber (Sean) Hovanec, and their son, Sean, Carina Atchley; and sister, Mina Henderson, of Carthage.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.