Ella Sue Beard Shannon

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hettie Rose Beard; husband, Elder John Henry Shannon; two sons, John Leslie Shannon, Michael Lynn Shannon; and four brothers, Frank, Billy and James Henry Beard and James Lawrence Degraffenaried.

Survivors include her six daughters, Anita Sue Beard, Hettie Louise Doss, Priscilla Kay (Clayton) Byrd, Diana Ross Hardin, Alice Christine (Ronnie) Waller and Anna Ray (James) Byrd. Special recognition is given to her granddaughter, Deborah Reel Esteen, and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.