Derald C. Waddle

Mr. Waddle, age 87, of Lebanon, died Aug. 24, 2017 at the Pavilion.

Born in Waco, Neb., he was the son of the late Lewis Clayton Waddle and Vada Irene Chambers Waddle. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from American Airlines as a flight engineer after 38 years of service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Hendricks Waddle; second wife, Cathy Price Waddle; granddaughter, Madelyn Reed Waddle; and sister, Ruth Pickle.

He is survived by two children, Kimberly Lynn (Nicky) Gregg, Randy (Laura) Waddle; six grandchildren, Skylar (Taylor) Lanardo, Duncan Gregg, Maggie Jo Gregg, Alaina VanHook, Amanda Waddle, Lily Beth Waddle; and three brothers, Lloyd (Bert) Waddle, Gene Waddle and Bill (Judy) Waddle.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.