Obituary

Derald C. Waddle

Staff Reports • Aug 24, 2017 at 4:43 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Waddle will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Gary Miller and Brother Glenn Denton officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 3-7 p.m. and Sunday after noon.

Mr. Waddle, age 87, of Lebanon, died Aug. 24, 2017 at the Pavilion.

Born in Waco, Neb., he was the son of the late Lewis Clayton Waddle and Vada Irene Chambers Waddle. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from American Airlines as a flight engineer after 38 years of service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Hendricks Waddle; second wife, Cathy Price Waddle; granddaughter, Madelyn Reed Waddle; and sister, Ruth Pickle. 

He is survived by two children, Kimberly Lynn (Nicky) Gregg, Randy (Laura) Waddle; six grandchildren, Skylar (Taylor) Lanardo, Duncan Gregg, Maggie Jo Gregg, Alaina VanHook, Amanda Waddle, Lily Beth Waddle; and three brothers, Lloyd (Bert) Waddle, Gene Waddle and Bill (Judy) Waddle.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.