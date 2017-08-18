Colleen Schwegler, age 86, passed away Aug. 17, 2017.

Mrs. Schwegler is survived by her sons, Paul Schwegler, John (Tara) Schwegler; daughter-in-law, Cathy Schwegler, five grandchildren, Becky (Roger) Amos, Adam Schwegler, Dani (Mark) Wood, Sarah Schwegler, Sydney Schwegler; great-grandchildren, Wil Amos, Cooper Amos, Belle Amos, Jacob Wood; twin sister, Iva Jean Wills; and sister, Jackie Wagstaff.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Marvin Schwegler; son, Stephen Schwegler; parents, Ivy Beckham Cantrell, Grover Cleveland Cantrell; sister, Neva; and two brothers, Eddie and Paul.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.