Obituary

Colleen Schwegler

Staff Reports • Aug 18, 2017 at 1:21 PM

The funeral service for Mrs. Schwegler, conducted by Brother Robert Springer, is Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends from 4 p.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove will follow the service. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Colleen Schwegler, age 86, passed away Aug. 17, 2017. 

Mrs. Schwegler is survived by her sons, Paul Schwegler, John (Tara) Schwegler; daughter-in-law, Cathy Schwegler, five grandchildren, Becky (Roger) Amos, Adam Schwegler, Dani (Mark) Wood, Sarah Schwegler, Sydney Schwegler; great-grandchildren, Wil Amos, Cooper Amos, Belle Amos, Jacob Wood; twin sister, Iva Jean Wills; and sister, Jackie Wagstaff. 

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Marvin Schwegler; son, Stephen Schwegler; parents, Ivy Beckham Cantrell, Grover Cleveland Cantrell; sister, Neva; and two brothers, Eddie and Paul.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.