Charles Edward Bailey

Mr. Bailey, age 87, of Watertown, died Thursday evening, Aug. 17, 2017 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 13, 1930, son of the late Charlie Wilson Bailey and Pauline Phillips Bailey, and was preceded in death by his brother, Milton Bailey, and infant brother and sister, Emma Louise Bailey and Howard David Bailey.

Ed was a longtime member of the Watertown First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a retired 30 year employee of TRW Ross Gear.

Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Duvene Williams Bailey; son, Lynn Bailey, and wife, Wanda, of Murfreesboro; daughter, Teresa Mofield, and husband, Ed, of Norene; grandchildren, Hunter and Shelby Mofield, Tiffany (Ryan Gay) Bailey, and their daughter, Ella Marie Gay; step-grandson, Stevie (Sara) Mofield, and their daughter, Larkin Mofield; sister, Dot (John) Carson, of Mt. Juliet; brother, Mike Bailey, of Watertown; nieces; nephews; and special friend and caregiver, Brenda Dorris.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers with Gentiva/Kindred Hospice for their love and care.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.