Linda Coffee Ballinger

Linda Ballinger, age 70, passed away Aug. 16, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Matt Apple, Bill Apple, Rob Apple, Johnny Ballinger, Timmy Smith and Shaw Grantham. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Ricketts and Kevin Dunsavage.

Mrs. Ballinger enjoyed watching the grandchildren, camping, fishing and shopping. She was an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Ballinger; children, Lisa (Eddie) Ricketts, Debra (Kevin) Dunsavage, Wayne (Carrie) Hendrixson; grandchildren, Brandi Cousino, Kristy Darnell, Katie Wierman, Joshua Hendrixson, Jami Strickland, Hayley Hendrixson, Jesse Hendrixson, Jamie Dunsavage, Justin Dunsavage; siblings, Edward (Barbara) Coffee, Brenda (Ted) Malone; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and “Lizzy” Angeleline Mea Coffee; brothers, Johnny Coffee, Jonah Coffee; sisters, Stella Coffee Roberts, Phyllis Tomlinson, Helen Coffee; and grandson, Mark Anthony Fletcher Jr.

The family extends their gratitude to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Robert Jantz.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.