Raymond Weir

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Terrance Weir.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Joyce Weir; children, Charlene Weir, Ray (Bridget) Weir, Joe Weir, Carmen Cason, LaRandall (Schell) Weir; stepchildren, William (Phyllis) Eddings, Nicki Eddings, Larry Eddings, Krisseda Eddings, Vivian Seay, Fredrick (Jennifer) Eddings, Hazel (Mark) Burns; 30 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many other special friends and family.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.