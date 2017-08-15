William Kurt ‘Bill’ Mason

Mr. Mason passed away peacefully Aug. 15, 2017 following a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family and will be deeply missed.

Bill was born Oct. 16, 1962 in Lebanon to the late David and Mildred Mason.

He is survived by a loving brother, David (Barbara) Mason, of Tampa Fla.; three loving sisters, Danice (John) Haltom, of Jackson, Jackie Winfree, Penny Maier, both of Hermitage; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bill grew up in Lebanon and attended Lebanon City Schools and Lebanon High School. He received his high school diploma while living in Florida. During his adult years, Bill worked numerous construction jobs in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. For the last 12 years, he has been a resident of Hermitage.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Alive Hospice for the special care given to Bill. They have requested memorials be made to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson Ave., Nashville TN 37203.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.