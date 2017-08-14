Billy Ray Rodgers

Billy Rodgers passed away Aug. 13, 2017.

Billy was born and raised in Lebanon where he has lived his whole life and was a member of the Church of God. He was called home Sunday at the age of 62. Billy worked and retired from the city of Lebanon in the street and engineering departments.

He is preceded in death by his father, Otis Rodgers, of Lebanon; mother, Donna Oliver McPeak, also of Lebanon.

He is survived by his four children, Rachel Rodgers, Tiffany Rodgers, Jason Rodgers and family, all of Lebanon, and Justin Lea and family, of Watertown; brothers, Joe (Anita) Hodges, Robert Rodgers, of Lebanon; sister, Janet Hodges, of California, 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was a great father and grandfather to all and was a great friend to all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to be made toward his funeral expenses.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.