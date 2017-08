Windle A. Webster Jr.

Mr. Webster, age 45, of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 11, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Webster.

He is survived by his wife, Chasity Webster; daughter, Haliegh Webster; son, Bryson Webster; father, Windle A. Webster Sr.; sister, Tanya (Terry) Logdson; and several extended family members.

Windle loved his family very much. He was a hard worker as a supervisor for Ideal Tridon Co. in Smyrna. Next to his family, he had a great passion for drag racing. He raced most weekends in Buffalo Valley, driving car No. 2235. He was also an avid Alabama fan.