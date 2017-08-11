Joyce Ann House Draper

Mrs. Draper, 83, of Lebanon, died Friday, August 11, 2017, at her home.

Born February 6, 1934, in Old Hickory, she is the daughter of the late Arnold and Hattie Belle Manners House Sr. She owned and operated Henderson’s Flower Shop for thirty years. She was a member of Webbs Chapel Baptist Church and the Lebanon BPW. She loved fishing and spent a lot of time on Kentucky Lake with friends at Birdsong Marina in Camden.

She is survived by two children, Jimmy Draper and Donna (Larry) Odum; grandchildren, Kelly (Steven) Reece, Amanda (Rodney) Dunnam, Kyle Draper, Karlie Odum, and Kerry (Brian) Reed; great grandchildren, Lily and Hattie Reece, Haven and Raynor Dunnam, Logan, Mason and Carson Reed; niece & nephews, Terrell House, Carol (Leslie) Pruitte, Clayton (Selena) House; sisters-in-law, Reba Draper, Shelba Gregory and Glenda Draper; brother-in-law, Max Draper; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty four years, Louis J. Draper; brother, Arnold House Jr.; and great grandchild, Baylee Rae Dunnam.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.