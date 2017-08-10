James Roger White

Born July 15, 1956 to the late James Leonard and Rose Harwell White, he was one of four children. Mr. White was a member of the Assembly of God and worked as a security guard for several years. He passed away Aug. 9, 2017 at his home.

Mr. White is survived by his wife, Diana Frohmuth White; four children, Joe (Michelle) Green, Jason (Ashley) Green, Jessica Winfree, Jeremy Winfree (Amanda Vison); five grandchildren, Jackson Winfree, Maisie Winfree, Mollee Dedman, Logan Winfree, Lliam Winfree; brother, Joe (Pam) White; and two sisters, Barbara (Ronnie) Armistead, Vickie (Gary) Bush.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.