Sarah Smith West

Mrs. West, age 67, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 in the Lebanon Health and Rehab Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Smith and Margaret Pruitte Smith; brother, Randy Smith; husband, Claude Cayce West; and stepson, Claude “Sandy” West.

She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Dinisha) Smith; nieces, Jessica (Rick) Baird, Rebekkah (Skylar) Davis; stepdaughter, Debbie Cleo Hesson; and step-grandchildren, Brandon (Jamie) Hesson, Cayce Earl Hesson and Michael Lee Hesson.

A special thank you goes to Nurse Michelle and other loving caregivers through the years.

Mrs. West was a 1967 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of the Church of Christ faith. She was a beautician with Witt's Beauty Shop, a sales representative for Home Interior and formally employed with Mariner Healthcare Center.

Active pallbearers will be Brandon Hesson, Cayce Earl Hesson, Michael Lee Hesson, David Maynard, Larry Walker and Riley Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be her aunt and uncle, Ruby and Bernard Ziehlsdorf; cousin, Bernard Ziehlsdorf Jr. and friends, Rita Maynard and Robbie Walker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.