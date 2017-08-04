logo

Obituary

James Edward Beasley

Staff Reports • Aug 4, 2017 at 11:22 AM

Public viewing for Mr. Beasley will be Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Market Street Church of Christ. Brother William Hogin will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Beasley, age 80, died Aug. 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Preceding him in death was his daughter, Rochelle Dowell; siblings, J.W. Beasley, Maggie P. Neal, Bettye M. Malone; sister-in-law, Carol Maynard; and five brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Christine H. Beasley; daughters, Jewell Elizabeth (Grammer) Stewart, Deloris Ann (Terry) Mitchell; son-in-law, Joe Frank Dowell; grandchildren, Cecelia M. Beasley, Lakesha D. Dowell, Rolando M. Dowell, Jamie T. (Zaiden) Shannon, Latoria S. Stewart, Jermika M. (Paul) Joyner, Jermia M. (Jeremy) Felts, Trent L. (Charquitta) Mitchell, Tela D. (Justin) Steinhouse; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Emma (Henry) Bass, Katherine (James) Cason, Billie Ann Strong; and a myriad of other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.