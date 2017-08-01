Charlene Marie Bartlow

Charlene Bartlow, age 76, passed away July 29, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Kris Evans, Kevin Bartlow, Mike Bartlow, Crew Evans, Lincoln Evans and Roger Hall.

Ms. Bartlow was born in Escondido, Calif. in 1940. She worked as a secretary for an auto dealer and was a member of the LDS Church. She loved dogs and showed her devotion to her country by always wearing the red, white and blue of our flag.

Ms. Bartlow is survived by her children, Debra (Robert) Evans, Michael Bartlow, Kevin (Carey) Bartlow; grandchildren, Kristopher (Kaci) Evans, Jeremy Evans, Karie (Allan) Moser, Kaitlyn Bartlow, Natalie Bartlow; great-grandchildren, Bryli, Crew, Lincoln, Baver, Isabella, Laurelyn, Bentley; and nieces and nephews, Stacy, Dean, Kayla and Louis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Douglas Radeke; and sister, Ruth Ann Dill.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Southern Manor Assisted Living for their kindness, love and patience. Thanks for the unsung angels. We could not have asked for a more perfect place for her final days. Also, a special thanks goes to Kindred-Gentiva Hospice for their love, support and compassion that they also gave.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.