Obituary: Ja-Vontay DiQuann Neal

Mr. Neal, 16, was a senior at Wilson Central High School. He excelled in school and was going to be an early graduate in December 2017.

He is survived by parents, Stacy (Dondeago) Rhone, Frank (Carmalita) Neal Jr.; grandparents, Stella Anderson, Roy (Cindy) Dixon, Frank (Joyce) Neal, Sr.; step-grandparents, Jacqueline Hancock and Louis E. Rhone; step great-grandparents, Carrie Word; sisters, Lee’Asia Anderson, LaSellecca Neal, Traneisha (Lance) Featherston; brothers, Triston Stevenson, Jason (Marianne) Neal, and LeQuintas Neal; step sisters, Nadeja Odom, Nichole Jennings, Aureonya McCarver-Glenn; step brother, Tay Cason; aunts, Charlotte Neal, Veronica (Devon) Neuble, Jennifer (Justin) Hawkins, Mindy Bryant, Amanda (Isaac) Morales, Tina Clair, Sheri Corlew, and Marva Rhone; uncles, Ricky Neal, Jeffrey Neal, Kenny (Alicia) Neal, Marion, Shareece, and London Rhone; special cousins, Jeremiah Rowland, Quindaesha Nunley, Ka’nazia Neal; best buddy, Mason; close friends, Avery Crum, Hunter Huff, David and Daniel Coville, Molly Piper, and Jaquanta Rhodes, as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gladys Neal and step great-grandfather Lester Word.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.