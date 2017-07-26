B. Lynn Crider Teal

Mrs. Teal, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Huntingburg, Ind. to W. Kenneth and Ardella Crider.

Lynn is survived by her two children, Bryan Jobes, Kara (Johnny) Garrett; grandchildren, Jackson Garrett, Ardella Garrett, Addlyn Garrett; and husband of 27 years, Phillip Teal.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Crider, and her parents.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon, a graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine, a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, the national and state chapters of the Lymphedema Foundation and the hand bell choir and Martha's Group at her church.

Lynn was the owner and founder of the Scotlyn Group, a lymphedema management company.

Her personal passions were golf, the Titans and all sports in which her grandchildren competed.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to either the First Tee of Middle Tennessee in Nashville or to the fight against pancreatic cancer, in care of Dr. James Peyton in Lebanon.