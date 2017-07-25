Michael Thomas Barnes

Mr. Barnes, age 59, of Lebanon, died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of the late Paul Raymond Barnes Sr. and Ettie 'Yvette' Barnes and was preceded in death by a nephew, Robert C. Barnes Jr.; and niece, Shelley L. Dunn-Davis.

Michael is survived by a sister, Kyle Dunn, and her husband, Jim, of Joplin, Mo.; brothers, Charles D. Barnes, and his wife, Ipun, of Tucson, Ariz., Paul R. Barnes Jr., Robert C. Barnes, both of Lebanon; nephew, Shawn Barnes; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.