Joy (Norvell) Martin

Mrs. Martin, 86, of Lebanon, died Sunday, July 23, 2017. She slipped away peacefully in her home where she was able to remain until the end because of the extraordinary and loving care by her cherished husband, Andy Martin, and the dedication of her treasured caregiver, Ruth Horn. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Allen and Elizabeth Copley on March 5, 1931.

She was first and foremost a wife, mother and grandmother. Her primary focus in life was enjoying and caring for her family. She was wise, encouraging, supportive and above all else, tender and loving. She was also “delightfully excessive” and brought excitement and happiness to not just special events, but to everyday life as well.

The love Mrs. Martin had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was surpassed only by her love for her husband. Their wedding thirty-six years ago was the beginning of a marriage that not only endured, but grew stronger and sweeter with each passing year. It was a love story that everyone hopes fore, but only a blessed few experience. Their life together was rich and full and very, very happy.

She was also a successful businesswoman who started a small company, Designs by Norvell in Alexandria, Tenn. in 1977. She was initially joined by her son, Rick, and in short order by son Greg and daughter-in-law Lynn, and eventually by her husband, Andy, who had always been her unofficial business partner. While the business had its ups and downs, it grew, and with special credit to Rick, Greg and Lynn, evolved into a national and international manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of products. Through it all, Joy was always quick to point out that while the family could take pride in the company’s success, it would not have been possible without loyal employees and distributors, many of whom were like family, who worked hard and faithfully through thick and thin. On Joy’s behalf, the family says thank you.

Mrs. Martin’s strong faith was her guiding force, both personally and professionally. She accepted with grace the health challenges presented over the last several years, setting, yet again, the perfect example by holding to the belief that God’s plan is the perfect plan (Proverbs 3:5-6). Even through the toughest times, she remained positive and grateful. She was beautiful in every way and will be missed by so many.

She leaves behind a grieving family who loved her with a love beyond words. She is survived by the true love of her life, her husband, Andy Martin; three children, Debbie (Jim) Miller, Rick (Stacie) Norvell, and Greg (Lynn) Norvell; daughter-in-law, Jeane Norvell; grandchildren, Ben (Elizabeth) Miller, Cale Carver, Ellen (Brad) Dobner, Nick Norvell, Lexy (Will) Hawkins, Isabella Phineas; great-grandchildren, Henry Miller, Abigail Hawkins and Sam Dobner; beloved siblings, sisters, Norma Rentz, Sharon Adams; brother, Jimmy Copley; and many special nieces and nephews. Joy was also step-mother to Andy’s four children, Cheryl Martin, Larry (Diane) Martin, Jeff (Diane) Martin and Andrea (James) Kelly. She was step-grandmother to their nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Elizabeth Copley; father of her children, Earl Norvell; and brother, Junior Copley.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Crossroads Church, Pastor Randy Cook, P.O. Box 2729, Lebanon, TN 37088.