Shirley Laine DeMatteo

Mrs. DeMatteo, age 81, of Lebanon, was born Sept. 26, 1935 to the late Frank and Laura Hastings Laine. She passed through Heaven's gates after a lengthy illness Saturday, July 22, 2017.

She was the last surviving child of her parents, also preceded in death by sisters, Ivydale McMinn, Frances Vanhook, Dot Locke, Martha Bell, Linda Yourboro; and brothers, Ralph, David and Frank Laine Jr.

Mrs. DeMatteo is survived by her best friend and husband, Tony DeMatteo; sons, Tom C. Arnold, Jr., and Tiff (Tonya) Arnold; grandson, Joshua Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School. Her work career was spent at Le-Alco and Peoples Bank – now SunTrust

Bank. Mrs. DeMatteo was a wonderful mother, wife, aunt and friend. She loved to travel, read, work Sudoku, laugh and enjoy the company of her family and friends.

Pallbearers will be grandson, Joshua Arnold; nephews, Nick C. Locke, Jim Stallings, Craig Laine; great-nephews, Lee and Wes Kennedy; and Jack Bell and Keith George.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Alzheimer's Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.