Julia Ann Beck

The family of Mrs. Beck will be accepting friends Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Barry Kidd, is Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Spring Hill Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Beck and Cpl. Noah Beck.

Ann Beck, of Lebanon, passed away July 21, 2017 at age 73. 

Mrs. Beck is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sam Beck; children, Wanda (Mike) Schoen, Sammy (Leighann) Beck, Gene Beck, Jo Ann Beck; grandchildren, Brandon, Drew, Nolan, Amanda, Aaron, Noah, Isaac, Eli, Angel, Lance, Celia, four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carmen Brooks, Linda Weaver and Barbara Brown. 

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Beck; parents, George and Artie Wires Stansberry; and siblings, Melvin Stansberry, Bill Stansberry, Kathleen Hines, Lillie Hovatter and Jennie Lee. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.