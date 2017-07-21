Julia Ann Beck

Ann Beck, of Lebanon, passed away July 21, 2017 at age 73.

Mrs. Beck is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sam Beck; children, Wanda (Mike) Schoen, Sammy (Leighann) Beck, Gene Beck, Jo Ann Beck; grandchildren, Brandon, Drew, Nolan, Amanda, Aaron, Noah, Isaac, Eli, Angel, Lance, Celia, four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carmen Brooks, Linda Weaver and Barbara Brown.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Beck; parents, George and Artie Wires Stansberry; and siblings, Melvin Stansberry, Bill Stansberry, Kathleen Hines, Lillie Hovatter and Jennie Lee.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.