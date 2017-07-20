William Jerry King

Mr. King, 83, of Murfreesboro, was surrounded by loved ones as he slipped peacefully into eternity Wednesday, July 19, 2017. For the past several months, he has lived at the Murfreesboro Tennessee Veterans Home. The staff provided wonderful care to Jerry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert King and Lucille King Rogers; a brother, Jessie King; and his great-granddaughter, Claire King.

Jerry was born and raised in Corinth, Miss. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in California, Ohio, Guam, Michigan, Tennessee and Vietnam. He retired in Panama City, Fla. as a master sergeant. After retiring, he moved his family back to Smyrna, where he owned the Smyrna Feed Mill for more than 20 years. Jerry had a partner, Don Wood, for the last several years. One of his favorite hobbies was raising quarter horses. He enjoyed yard work, watching John Wayne “shootem-ups,” spending time with his family, great-grandsons and his little dog, Jackie. He attended Blackman Methodist Church and was a Mason.

He is survived by one son, Jeff King, and wife, Donna, of Palatka, Fla.; grandson, Chandler King, of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Marcia, and husband, John Trull, of Streetsboro, Ohio; and great-grandsons, William and Samuel King, of Murfreesboro. He leaves many beloved family members, including his brother, Billy Wayne King, and wife, Faye, of Tupelo, Miss.; sister, Judy Lambert, of Corinth, Miss.; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Palatkla, Fla.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wilson County Funeral Home.