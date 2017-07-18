Shelby Delaine Presley

Ms. Presley, age, 41, passed away July 13, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Odell and Ruby Presley.

She is survived by her mother, Kathy C. Presley; daughter, Destinee Presley, 18; son, Kristofer Cochran, 16; sisters, Trista (Chris) Ward, Melissa (Trey) Chrestman; and many aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Chris Ward, Trey Chrestman, J.L. Presley, Kenny Presley, Cameron Harris and Ryan Cochran. Honorary pallbearers will be aunts, uncles and friends.

Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is in charge of arrangements.