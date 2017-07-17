William ‘Bill’ Thomas Ballard Sr.

Bill Ballard, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away July 15, 2017.

Mr. Ballard was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and a truck driver. He loved to travel, support University of Tennessee football, garden, read the Bible and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Reynolds Ballard; children, William “Tommy” Ballard Jr., of Gladeville, Sandra Jayne Ballard, of Hickman, Howard Randall (Angie) Ballard, of Lebanon, Doug (Darlene) Jenkins, Sherry Lynn Jenkins, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hattie (Ronald) Brown, of Lilydale, Victoria Australia, Howard (Teresa) Ballard, of New Middleton; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Ballard, of Monterey, Rita (Charlie) Brown, of Lebanon, Freida Beazley, of Gladeville, and Dorothy Reynolds, of Murfreesboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Meecie Clemmons Ballard; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ruth Ballard; brother, John Ballard; sister-in-law, Wilma (Buford) Bass; brothers-in-law, Carl Reynolds Jr., Jerry Beazley; and mother-in-law, Earlene Reynolds.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to Johnathan Wentworth, Kim Beasley, Danielle Dunn and Amanda Netherton with Gentiva Hospice and special friend and caregiver, Cassie Bruner.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.