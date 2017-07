Mrs. Durham, age 64, of Watertown, passed away July 14, 2017.

Mrs. Durham is survived by her three children, Shawn Durham (Juevona), Brian Durham, Christy Durham; grandchildren, Matthew Durham, Chasitie Durham, Courtney Durham, Devan Durham, Daisy Durham, Dylan Durham; and devoted granddaughter, Brittney Durham.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Gordon Durham; and granddaughter, Tamara Ashley Mai Durham.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.