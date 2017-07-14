Obituary: W. T. Nolen Jr.

Mr. Nolen, age 88, of Lebanon, died Friday, July 14, 2017 at The Pavilion. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he was a deacon and an active member and mentor to many with the Wilson County Beekeepers Association. His nickname was “Honeyman”. He was a Shriner and a 60-year member of the Unity Lodge #95 in Memphis, and he was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite member. The family would like to express their love and thanks to the staff at Tennessee Oncology Lebanon office and The Pavilion.

He is survived by loving wife of 68 years, Mary Hellon Nolen; daughter, Debbie (John) McHenry; son, Bill (Beth) Nolen; grandchildren, Matt (Susie) McHenry, Peter Nolen (Molly) McHenry, Tim (Layne Dombrosky) Nolen, and Katie (Jeff) Skaggs; great-grandchildren, Cooper Rickles, Margaret McHenry, Caroline McHenry, Thomas Nolen McHenry; and numerous other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, William Taylor and Mary Jane Nolen and 10 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society of Al Menah Temple. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line, 615-444-7700, partlowfuneralchapel.com.