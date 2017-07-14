logo

Obituary

Obituary: Danny E. Henderlight

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 5:04 PM

Mr. Henderlight, beloved husband and father, has gone to reunite with his sons Johnny and Donnie and to await his loving family in Glory. 

Mr. Henderlight, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2017. He was a member and trustee of Marbledale Baptist Church of Knoxville and attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet upon moving to Lebanon. 

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sue Fawver Henderlight; sons, Danny L. (Anna) Henderlight, David T. (Laura) Henderlight, Michael K. (Susanne) Henderlight; grandchildren, Chris, Andrew (Jessica), Daniel (Tara), Xander, Brody, Kailee, Tyson, Landon and Cole; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Heidi; sisters, Betty Smith and Anita Mays; brother, Jimmy Henderlight; special friend Lora Sands, and several nieces and nephews. 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 800-822-6344, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 