Robert K. 'Bob' Williams

Mr. Williams, age 78, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon. He was born April 1, 1939, as the son of the late Sammie Baker Williams and Lois Tarpley Williams.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Murphy Williams, in 2010. His brothers, Sam, Merlin, Terry, John and Fred also preceded him in death.

He retired from DuPont and was a former employee of the Wilson County Road Commission. Bob is survived by a daughter, Vickie Hill; granddaughter, Brandy (Duane) Lester and great granddaughter, Victoria Lester, all of Murfreesboro; brothers, Paul (Jamie) Williams of Lebanon, George (Henrietta) Williams of Cookeville, Bill (Mary) Williams and Doris (Pat) Williams, both of Lebanon; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Marie, Dottie, Aleene and Glenda Williams; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, or www.hunterfuneral.com.