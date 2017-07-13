Dezza Lee Mills

Ms. Mills, age 91, died Friday in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Ms. Mills began her life on May 4, 1926 and shared it with those who knew and loved her.

She was born to the late Minnie (Buchanan) and Rupy Capps in Chattanooga, where her dad was working at the time. She was raised in Swannanoa, N.C., where she met the love of her life, Claude Mills in the fourth grade.

They married in 1946 and moved to Ohio to start their life together. They were married for 67 years when he passed away in 2013.A graduate of Crossnore High School, her time there was life changing and she maintained a strong connection to that exceptional school.

She retired after 40 years service from Nationwide Insurance Co. Floral design and crafts came naturally to her. It was a gift. She was an accomplished seamstress and a perfectionist with anything she put her hands on.

She devoted her life to the love and care of her family. She loved making a home and had excellent taste. She was a giving person whose generosity knew no bounds.

Her remaining family who loved her are: daughter, Rebecca (Russ) McBride; son, David Mills, Janet; grandchildren, Laurel (Gary) Foreman, Alisha (Michael) Wilhide, Judith (Bubba) Oliver, Zac (Shalagh) McBride, Hannah Mills, Samuel (Alyse) Mills, Micah Mills; great grandchildren, Kailee and Garrett, Claudia, Jesse, Cohen, Dakota, Bailey, Mackenzie, Adalynn, Tristan, Scarlett, Savannah and Silas.

She was preceded in death by her four brothers.

While we will miss her always, each of us have so many special memories of our time together. She loved her family and gave that love freely. Spending time with them was what gave her the most joy in her life. She passed secure in the love of the Lord and her family, taken from this world, but not from our hearts. You can shed tears that she is gone or you can smile because she has lived.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.