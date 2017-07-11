Doug Jones

Mr. Jones, age 79, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, James V. Jones and Hallie Parton Jones; and wife, Billie Sue Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann Jones; our beloved Miss Kitty; cousins, Bobby (Melinda) Parton, Sharon Parton Warren, Marilyn Martin (Max) Apple, Juanita Frazier, Lila (Fred) Saddler, Evelyn Jones; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Wanda Dickens, Ann (John) Roseberry, Leonard (Hattie) Dickens and David (Kathy) Dickens.

Mr. Jones was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Adams Grove Church of Christ. He was employed as a teller with Lebanon Bank, owner of Lebanon Motors and was sales and service manager with Porter Pontiac. He served as the 19th District county commissioner and was the past president of Lebanon's Optimist Club.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.