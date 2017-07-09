Peggy Ann Stafford

Peggy Stafford, age 51, of Lebanon, passed away July 7, 2017.

Pallbearers will be James Dale Harper, Travis Culbreath, Mike Drake, David Petty, Marvin King and Tony Vantrease. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Jenkins and Taylor Vantrease.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society.

Mrs. Stafford is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Stafford; children, William Lee (Cheeroke) Stafford, Ashley (Curtis) Stafford, Rebecca Sue Stafford; granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Stafford; sisters, Loretta Lynn Roberts, Elizabeth Loftis, Linda Harper; father-in-law, Elbert Stafford; and special friends, Edna Stafford and Misty Vantrease.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Wesley Dickens; mother, Ruth Rebecca Dickens; and mother-in-law, Sue Stafford.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.