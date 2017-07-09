Betty Jean Loftis Craigmile

Betty Craigmile, age 79, passed away July 8, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Dale Loftis, Tom Loftis, Scottie McCarter, Barry Loftis, Bryan Loftis, Chris Loftis, Brad Lee Loftis and Devin Loftis. Honorary pallbearers will be Connor Barry, Ian Loftis, Tylor Loftis, Travis Loftis, Colby McCarter, Axel McCarter, Rhyett McCarter, Mason Loftis, Tom Sanders, Stevie Sanders, Ralph Sanders, Cody Sisco and Teddy Johnson.

Mrs. Craigmile was a caregiver who loved singing, dancing, traveling, gospel music and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Debbie) Loftis, Tom (Rhonda) Loftis, Trisha (Scottie) McCarter, Kathy (Scott) Stone; “50” grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Ralph) Sanders; and special friends, Faye Drury, Alvan Collins and Guy DuCamp.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Loftis; sons, Johnny Lee Loftis, Dennis W. Loftis; parents, John Thomas and Ola B. Davidson; brothers, Bernice L. Davidson, John L. Davidson; sisters, Earline Hamlet, Lucille Meadows, Ruby Henley; and husband, Bill Craigmile.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.