Gary Thomas ‘PeeWee’ Eakes

Mr. Eakes, age 51, of Watertown, died Monday morning, July 3, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon. Born June 19, 1966, he was the son of Carolyn Sue King Eakes and the late Gary Lucian Eakes and was preceded in death by an infant brother, Christopher Dale Eakes.

Gary attended Watertown High School and was an equipment operator for the Wilson County Road Commission and Rogers Paving.

He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Eakes, of Watertown, Megan Eakes, of Smithville; granddaughter, Natalie Craddock; mother, Carolyn Sue Eakes, of Watertown; sister, Sandra Dee "Poppy" Graves, and husband, Kevin, of Lebanon; brother, Robert Wade "Peanut" Eakes, and wife, Melissa, of Ridge Top; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.