Ms. Owens, age 46, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

She is survived by her mother, Kathy Wilkerson, of Lebanon; brothers, Jamie Hart, of Monteagle, Ryan Brown, of Shreveport, La.; and uncles, Jim Openo and Bruce Openo, both of Lebanon.

Music City Mortuary of Nashville is in charge of arrangements, 615-244-2774.