Betty Ruth Hobbs, age 83, passed away July 5, 2017.

Mrs. Hobbs worked in the finishing department of Lebanon’s Woolen Mill.

She is survived by her husband, James Ray Hobbs; children, Betty Linda Davis, Joyce Marie Hendricks, Patricia Ann Locke; grandchildren, Rob Davenport, Darrel Ramsey, Belinda Davis, Terry Ramsey, Johnathan Davis; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Estes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Will and Mary Lou Mount Estes; and several brothers and sisters.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.