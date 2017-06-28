Kathy Lynn VanHooser Dowell

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel in Lebanon and Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. prior to the service at 1 p.m. at West Haven Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Mrs. Dowell, age 58, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017.

She was the daughter of Robert T. VanHooser Jr. and the late Anna Ruth Spivey

VanHooser. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Lullie Mae Dowell.

Kathy is survived by her husband, James (Jim) Allen Dowell; sisters, Robin (Joel) VanHooser Wright, Regina (Al) VanHooser Cobb, of Lebanon; brother-in-law, John (Sherry) Dowell, of New Albany, Ind.; nieces and nephews, Adam (Jessie) T. Wright, Natalie Cobb Griffin, Robert Allen. P. Cobb, Ashley, Sarah, J.W. and Chad Dowell; and great-nieces and great-nephew, Jaiden Griffin and Soren and Noomi Wright.

She was a graduate of Lebanon High School in the class of 1976, where she was a varsity cheerleader, and attended Cumberland College. After she completed her education, she entered the business world, working for Bell South, Bryan Insurance in Lebanon, Community Health Systems in Brentwood and Gulf Coast Development.

She and Jim were married 28 years, and during that time she was a strong advocate of Jim's business achievements in music and real estate. She was vice president of the Steel Horse Stampede Motorcycle and Music Festival in Nashville and Franklin from 1997 through 2006. She and her husband were avid Harley riders. She enjoyed riding her bike to Gatlinburg and the Smokies. She loved animals and cared for several dogs, Rhett, Sissy, Beau, Buster, as well as her cat, Cleo, during her lifetime. She was a noted equestrian, having won several blue ribbons in Dressage riding Santiago and Jazz. She had a passion for design and a love for taking a diamond in the rough and transforming it into a showpiece.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williamson County Animal Center at 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 or online at friendsofwcac.com.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.