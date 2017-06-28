logo

Obituary

Carolyn Lecornu Moss

Yesterday at 5:13 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Moss will be held Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Kevin Owen and Wilson McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jerry Bates, Charles Dillon, Houston Cohea, Shane Helton, Braeden Johnson and Edward Collins. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Friday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Mrs. Moss, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, died June 27, 2017 at her home. 

A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Lawton Jennings Lecornu and Martha Midgett Lecornu. A homemaker, she worked for many years in the cafeteria at the former Castle Heights Military Academy. She was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Bates; brother, Glen Lecornu. 

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Kenneth Moss; three children, Donneita (Houston) Rogers, Kevin Hunt, Jackie (Darryl) Johnson; four grandchildren, Karen Altman, Melissa (Shane) Helton, Skyler (Grant) Richardson, Cortlyn Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Autumn and Michael Holder, Jewell Whidman, Freedom and Samuel Helton; sister-in-law, Jean Lecornu; brother-in-law, Douglas (Jean) Bates; and special friends, Shirley and Tex Barthel.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.