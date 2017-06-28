Carolyn June Begley

Ms. Begley, 77, of Lebanon, passed away to be with our Heavenly Father on June 25, 2017.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana Dodd, Lori (Jerry) Newton; her grandsons, Bryan (partner Meghan Smith) Dodd, Cullen (partner Crystal Wright) Dodd; granddaughters, Kristen (partner Latez Gaddes) McCall, Samantha Newton, all of Lebanon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Begley; mother, Hilda Runner; stepbrother, Jerry Runner; and son-in-law, Brian Dodd.