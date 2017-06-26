Alice Fay Moore

Ms. Moore, 63, of Spring City, died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

Born in Lebanon, Fay was the daughter of the late Johnie Lloyd and Maurine Pearl Henley Sims. She was a 1971 graduate of Watertown High School in Wilson County. Fay had lived in the Spring City community since 1983. She retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority in 2004 after 27 years of service. Fay loved to cook and enjoyed canning vegetables from her garden. She took great delight in caring for her grandchildren.

Survivors include her companion of 32 years, Sammy Francis, of Hebbertsburg; children, Amanda (Tripp) Wood, of San Clemente, Calif., Melissa Ellis, of Spring City, John Moore, of Carthage; brothers, Ed (Jean) Sims, of Delrose, Johnie (Patsy) Sims, of Lebanon; sisters, Loydean Smithwick, of Lebanon, Carlene (Gilly) Gilleland, of Franklin, Barbara (Phillip) Allison, of Lebanon; and grandchildren, Madison Ellis, Daisha Moore, Isabella Ellis, Trenton Ellis and Henley Wood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Shelter Alliance of Rhea at 9118 Back Valley Road, Evensville, TN 37322.

Arrangements are by Vaughn Funeral Home in Spring City, vaughn-funeral-home.com.